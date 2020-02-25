HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

TOP STORIES

DEL139 DL-2NDLD VIOLENCE-DEATH TOLL Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to nine

New Delhi: The death toll rose to nine on Tuesday in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi, GTB Hospital authorities said.

DEL87 LD INDOUS India, US have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion: Trump after talks with Modi

New Delhi: India and the US on Tuesday finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion, and signed three MoUs, including one in energy sector, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the two countries have decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level.

NATION

DEL104 MHA-SHAH-3RDLD DELHI 1,000 armed policemen being deployed in Delhi; police-MLA coordination to be enhanced

New Delhi: An armed battalion of Delhi Police, comprising around 1,000 personnel, is being deployed in violence-hit areas of Delhi while inter-state borders are being closely monitored, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL136 MHA-DELHI-FORCES Shortage of forces led to violence aggravating: Delhi Police to MHA

New Delhi: The Delhi Police told the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday that it did not have adequate forces to immediately control the violence that hit parts of Delhi claiming nine lives, including that of a policeman, officials said.

DEL134 DL-CLASHES-AMBULANCE With protestors blocking ambulances, patients being brought to hospitals on bikes, vans

New Delhi: The injured in violent clashes in northeast Delhi are being brought to hospitals on bikes and vans as ambulances fail to make their way to the violence-hit areas, police said on Tuesday.

BOM5 GJ-RIOTS-KHAMBHAT Communal clash: Fresh incidents of arson in Khambhat on bandh day

Anand (Guj): Khambhat town in Gujarat's Anand district, where communal clashes broke out on Sunday, remained on the boil on the third consecutive day with a mob torching two roadside cabins and motorcycles on the day of bandh organised by some Hindu community groups on Tuesday, officials said.

DEL120 INDOUS-FS India, US held talks in five major categories: Foreign Secretary

New Delhi: India and the US held talks in five major categories - security, defence, energy, technology and people to people contact, with President Donald Trump assuring India highest consideration for collaboration in defence sector, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

DEL95 DL-MELANIA-2NDLD SCHOOL US First Lady Melania Trump attends 'Happiness Class' in govt school, says curriculum inspiring

New Delhi: US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday attended a 'Happiness Class' at a south Delhi government school and said she was inspired by the curriculum, noting it has set a "healthy and positive" example for educators.

CAL6 BH-ASSEMBLY-NITISH Have asked Centre to drop contentious clauses from NPR forms: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to "additional clauses" inserted in the National Population Register (NPR) forms and said that the state government has written to the Centre urging that these be dropped.

DEL99 EC-RS-2NDLD POLLS Polls to 55 RS seats on March 26

New Delhi: Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

LEGAL

LGD12 SC-LD DELHI VIOLENCE Violence in Delhi: SC to hear plea by ex-CIC Habibullah seeking lodging of FIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an application filed by former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others seeking lodging of FIRs with regard to the recent violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law.

LGD9 DL-HC-KAMRA Kunal Kamra in HC against flying ban on him by airlines

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said aviation regulator DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.

BUSINESS

DEL124 BIZ-TRUMP-CEOS US President says coronavirus problem to be over soon

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the coronavirus epidemic will soon be brought under control as China has been working very hard.

FOREIGN

FGN17 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL With 71 new coronavirus deaths, total number of casualties touches 2,663 in China

Beijing: Seventy-one new coronavirus deaths were reported from China, taking the total number of casualties to 2,663, even as reports suggested that the number of new cases has seen a sharp decline. By K J M Varma

FGN22 JAPAN-VIRUS-INDIANS Chartered flight being arranged to bring back Indians on board cruise ship: Embassy

Tokyo: A chartered flight is being arranged to repatriate Indians on board the cruise ship off the Japan coast who have not tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday as the number of infected Indians on the vessel rose to 14 with two new cases.

SPORTS

SPF16 SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-APPROACH Don't think being cautious will help us: Kohli's message to Pujara & Co

Wellington: Indian captain Virat Kohli has exhorted his batsmen to shun ultra-defensive approach heading into the must-win second Test against New Zealand, saying it "never pays off" on overseas tours. By Kushan Sarkar PTI RC

