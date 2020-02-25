Madhya Pradesh launches unified vehicle registration card

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to launch the unified vehicle

registration card, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said here on Tuesday.

He also said that MP is only the second state to launch a unified driving license, after Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister in afternoon launched the service to issue the unified vehicle registration card and the unified

driving license at the state secretariat. "Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the

country to introduce the unified registration card and the second state to launch the unified driving license after Uttar

Pradesh," Nath said. He also distributed the unified cards, including

vehicle registration and driving license, to six persons. Madhya Pradesh Transport Department Commissioner

V Madhu Kumar told PTI that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had issued the guidelines to bring uniformity

in driving licenses and vehicle registration cards across the country in March last year.

These cards are being issued in compliance with these guidelines.

"MP is the first state in the country which started issuing both the smart cards together. Unlike the previous

layout, the new cards will have more exhaustive information printed on both the sides of the cards. It will also bear a

unique number recognised across the country," he said. Kumar said the unified smart cards for driving license

and vehicle registration will each have a QR code that will help in verifying authenticity of the data printed on the

cards. These cards will be a standard across the country.

"Various information, including the name, address, blood-group, date of birth, the photograph of the holder as

well as issuing authority, validity and other details would also be stored in a chip," he said.

Kumar said necessary upgradation and changes in the software have been carried out and that the department is

ready to roll out new cards. The unified driving license card will also have

information about the ability of the driver to drive in hilly and dangerous areas, and an emergency contact number.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

