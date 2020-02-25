Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambhir demands action against those provoking people, irrespective of their political links

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:19 IST
Gambhir demands action against those provoking people, irrespective of their political links

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday condemned the violence over the amended citizenship law, and demanded strict action against anyone, including his party colleague Kapil Mishra, if they gave "provocative" speeches. The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act to initiate dialogue with the government instead of indulging in violence.

"Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them," Gambhir told reporters after visiting injured police officers admitted at Max hospital in Patparganj. He met Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara, Amit Sharma, ACP Anuj Jain and head constable Yashpal, who were seriously injured on Monday during violence in northeast Delhi.

"If peaceful people can treat men in uniform like this, how will they treat ordinary people. What kind of protest is this," he said asking anti-CAA protesters to talk to the government which was ready to hear their grievances. Provocative speeches from anybody, whether he is from the BJP, the AAP or the Congress, are not acceptable. Strict action should be taken against them, he said.

Mishra, who had contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in the Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups. "It is not a matter of any political party, it's an issue related to the people of Delhi who want to live peacefully. Strict action should be taken against anybody, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anybody else who gives such speeches. Whatever action is taken I will support that," he said.

Mishra had issued an ultimatum to police to vacate the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Jafarabad and Bhahanpura areas in three days, warning that he will come back on the streets if no action is taken. The violence that started on Monday spread to many parts of north east Delhi, leading to deaths of nine people and injuries to many including police personnel, so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

International cooperation must be enforced to prevent terrorism financing, says European think-tank

In order to adequately tackle terror financing, apart from adopting laws to eradicate terror-related crimes, international cooperation must be enforced for a better investigation and prevention of terrorism financing, the European Foundatio...

World Bank’s new report cites jobs strategy for inclusive growth in Uganda

The World Bank has recently revealed a report titled Uganda Jobs Strategy for Inclusive Growth in which it states the countrys Ugandas economy requires to gradually create more jobs for its fast-growing youth population. These jobs will req...

Spanish hotel lockdown: Guests to stay in hotel until second test

HIGHLIGHTSThe guests at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, where an Italian man diagnosed with coronavirus was staying, will remain in lockdown.The wife of the man has also been kept in isolation and is being tested for the virus on the island of Tene...

Zidane casts doubt on Hazard return this season

Madrid, Feb 25 AFP Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he cannot be sure that Eden Hazard will play again this season after the Belgian suffered another foot injury last weekend. Hazard came off during Madrids defeat by Levante on Saturday afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020