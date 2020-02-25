Gambhir demands action against those provoking people, irrespective of their political links

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday condemned the violence over the amended citizenship law, and demanded strict action against anyone, including his party colleague Kapil Mishra, if they gave "provocative" speeches. The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act to initiate dialogue with the government instead of indulging in violence.

"Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them," Gambhir told reporters after visiting injured police officers admitted at Max hospital in Patparganj. He met Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara, Amit Sharma, ACP Anuj Jain and head constable Yashpal, who were seriously injured on Monday during violence in northeast Delhi.

"If peaceful people can treat men in uniform like this, how will they treat ordinary people. What kind of protest is this," he said asking anti-CAA protesters to talk to the government which was ready to hear their grievances. Provocative speeches from anybody, whether he is from the BJP, the AAP or the Congress, are not acceptable. Strict action should be taken against them, he said.

Mishra, who had contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in the Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups. "It is not a matter of any political party, it's an issue related to the people of Delhi who want to live peacefully. Strict action should be taken against anybody, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anybody else who gives such speeches. Whatever action is taken I will support that," he said.

Mishra had issued an ultimatum to police to vacate the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Jafarabad and Bhahanpura areas in three days, warning that he will come back on the streets if no action is taken. The violence that started on Monday spread to many parts of north east Delhi, leading to deaths of nine people and injuries to many including police personnel, so far.

