Kerala raises limit on toddy-tapping, licence fee for bars
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (PTI): The limit on daily collection of toddy from coconut trees for sale in shops
and licence fee of bars and breweries in Kerala have been increased by the state government on Tuesday.
The state cabinet approved the new liquor policy for the year 2020-21 and recommended an increase in the collection
of toddy per tree from 1.5 litres to two litres. "The decision to increase the daily collection of
toddy has been taken by the cabinet as per the recommendation of the Lalithambika Committee," an official press release said
here. The Lalithambika Committee was set up by the state
government to study matters related to the toddy industry. As part of its efforts to discourage liquor
consumption in the state, the Left government decided to increase the annual licence fees of bars and breweries from Rs
28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. "There will be a change in the licence fee of bars.
As per the new liquor policy, the licence fee of foreign liquor-3 bars will be hiked to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 28 lakh,"
the release said. "Licence fee of FL-4 A (club) will be increased to Rs
20 lakh from Rs 15 lakh. The fee of FL-7 (airport lounge) will be hiked to Rs two lakh from Rs one lakh," it said.
The cabinet decided to increase the licence fee of breweries too. It also decided that a fee of Rs two lakh
would be imposed on those distilleries from outside the state to brew liquor in Kerala distilleries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
