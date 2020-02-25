Kerala raises limit on toddy-tapping, licence fee for bars

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (PTI): The limit on daily collection of toddy from coconut trees for sale in shops

and licence fee of bars and breweries in Kerala have been increased by the state government on Tuesday.

The state cabinet approved the new liquor policy for the year 2020-21 and recommended an increase in the collection

of toddy per tree from 1.5 litres to two litres. "The decision to increase the daily collection of

toddy has been taken by the cabinet as per the recommendation of the Lalithambika Committee," an official press release said

here. The Lalithambika Committee was set up by the state

government to study matters related to the toddy industry. As part of its efforts to discourage liquor

consumption in the state, the Left government decided to increase the annual licence fees of bars and breweries from Rs

28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. "There will be a change in the licence fee of bars.

As per the new liquor policy, the licence fee of foreign liquor-3 bars will be hiked to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 28 lakh,"

the release said. "Licence fee of FL-4 A (club) will be increased to Rs

20 lakh from Rs 15 lakh. The fee of FL-7 (airport lounge) will be hiked to Rs two lakh from Rs one lakh," it said.

The cabinet decided to increase the licence fee of breweries too. It also decided that a fee of Rs two lakh

would be imposed on those distilleries from outside the state to brew liquor in Kerala distilleries.

