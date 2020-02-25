Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: Jawan injured in a pressure bomb explosion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bijapur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:47 IST
Chhattisgarh: Jawan injured in a pressure bomb explosion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured on Tuesday in an explosion of a pressure bomb planted by naxals during patrolling in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. The incident occurred near Tamodi village under the Gangaloor police station area during an operation being conducted along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts, a senior police official said. While patrolling in a forest, a DRG jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured on his legs, he said. The injured was evacuated from the forest and airlifted to Raipur for treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mastercard names insider as new CEO

New York, Feb 25 AP Mastercard is naming an insider as its new CEO. Michael Miebach, who is currently the companys chief product officer, will takeover for CEO Ajay Banga to start 2021.Banga will become the companys executive chairman, repl...

One more arrested in Dalit torture case in Raj; SHO shunted out

One more person has been arrested in connection with the recent torture of two Dalit men in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. Another man involved in the case, identified as Hem Singh, has been arrested. With this, a tot...

ADB supports Jointown's efforts to fight against coronavirus in China

The Asian Development Bank ADB today signed an agreement for a private-sector loan of up to CNY130 million 18.6 million to Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. Jointown in the Peoples Republic of China PRC.The local currency loan will sup...

World Bank team hails Jagan Reddy govt''s initiatives

Amaravati, Feb 25 PTI Hailing the YSR Congress governments initiatives, particularly in health and educationsectors, a visting World Bank team on Tuesday said the things Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy learnedduring his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020