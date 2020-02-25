Chhattisgarh: Jawan injured in a pressure bomb explosion

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured on Tuesday in an explosion of a pressure bomb planted by naxals during patrolling in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. The incident occurred near Tamodi village under the Gangaloor police station area during an operation being conducted along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts, a senior police official said. While patrolling in a forest, a DRG jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured on his legs, he said. The injured was evacuated from the forest and airlifted to Raipur for treatment, he said.

