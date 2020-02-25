C''garh facing debt burden of Rs 58,000 cr: Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday informed the legislative Assembly
that the state is facing a debt burden of around Rs 58,000 crore.
In a written reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar, Baghel informed that the state has loans to
the tune of Rs 57,848 crore, which were taken from various financial institutions.
From the time the Congress came to power in the state in December 2018, a loan of Rs 17,729 crore has been drawn
till date. "From December 1, 2018 to January 31 this year, the
state has taken a loan of Rs 17,729 crore," Baghel said. Market loans were drawn through the Reserve Bank of
India and loans from NABARD's rural infrastructure development fund, Asian Development Bank/World Bank were taken for
infrastructure and other development works in the state, the Chief Minister said.
During the aforementioned period, a market loan of Rs 16,400 crore was taken through the RBI, Rs 934.38 crore from
NABARD and Rs 394.74 crore from ADB/World Bank, the reply stated.
