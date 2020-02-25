Left Menu
Rains in parts of West Bengal bring down temperatures

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:00 IST
Most places in West Bengal received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday owing to a

western disturbance, the Met department said. The weather office has forecast that light to moderate

rain in different parts of the state will continue till Thursday morning.

Heavy rain may occur at one or two places in the sub- Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri,

Coochbehar, Alipurduar, South and North Dinajpur and Malda districts.

An overcast sky and rain brought down the day temperature in most parts of the state by a few notches.

Port town of Haldia received the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 5.30 pm at 21.4 mm, followed by Kalaikunda

(5.8 mm), Jalpaiguri (4.4 mm) and Diamond Harbour (4 mm), the Met department said.

Light rain in Kolkata since the morning kept the day temperature down to a maximum of 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met said that the night temperature will fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal over three days from

Wednesday.

