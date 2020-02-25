Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs CBSE to take a call over board exams in violence-hit Chandu Nagar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make a decision on the board examination centre at a school in violence-hit Chandu Nagar area of the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:06 IST
Delhi HC directs CBSE to take a call over board exams in violence-hit Chandu Nagar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make a decision on the board examination centre at a school in violence-hit Chandu Nagar area of the national capital. A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdar slated the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

The court observed that prima facie it appears that exams cannot be held in Chandu Nagar area given the inputs provided by the SHO and said that the CBSE should keep this factor in mind while taking any decision in the matter. It was hearing a petition filed by a school in Chandu Nagar area seeking directions to the CBSE to change the board examination centre for Class 10 and 12 to another school due to "violent clashes and riots" taking place in the area.

The CBSE told the court that it was going to take a decision in the matter within a couple of hours adding that the safety and security of the children is the prime concern for the education board. The petition, filed by Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir and parents of some of the students, said that the CBSE allowed an examination centre for class 10 and 12 students of the petitioner school 16 km away from it.

"As per the general conditions of examinations issued by the CBSE, the centre has to be located within 10 km and is generally, by and large, allotted within 5-6 km to every school, keeping in mind the convenience of the parents who have to make their own arrangements to drop their children to the examination centre," it said. The plea said that the school wrote to the Controller of Examinations of the CBSE on several occasions and forwarding the complaints and requests of several parents seeking a change of examination centre but did not receive any response.

"The current and latest violent clashes and riots that have taken place at the said area have made it absolutely impossible for the students to be even reaching the examination centre for taking the examinations," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's deputy health minister says he has coronavirus

Tehran, Feb 25 AFP Irans deputy health minister confirmed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and wiped sweat from his brow repea...

'Do not fail this country', rise above partisan politics to restore peace:Cong to PM Modi, Kejriwal

Condemning the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the prime minister, the home minister and the Delhi chief minister come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood while rising above partisan politics. This is t...

FAO Ethiopia receives $6.5 million for locust control operations

The Government of Ethiopia is racing against time to control Desert Locusts as the February May Belg season starts.With support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations FAO, the Ministry of Agriculture is scaling up...

UPDATE 1-Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus - health department

Switzerland has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday.Further details will be provided at 5 pm CET, the health department said, declining to say where the first case had been detected. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020