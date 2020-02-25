Maoist carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh surrenders in Odisha

A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and allegedly involved in many

incidents of crime, including killings, surrendered before the police in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Tuesday, police

said. He did this with a desire to return to the mainstream,

a senior police official said. Kamlu Beti, a resident of Bijapur district in

Chhattisgarh, who was an area committee secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered before the Deputy Inspector

General (DIG) of Police, South Western Range, Shefeen Ahamed K, here.

The Maoist was active mostly in Malkangiri and nearby areas in Odisha and he carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh

announced by the Government of Odisha, the DIG said. Suspected to be involved in many incidents of crime,

including assault and killing of civilians, exchange of fire with security forces and destruction of government properties,

Kamlu told police that he decided to give up the path of violence as he was disillusioned with the Maoist leaders.

Beti saw various developmental activities being undertaken by the government in this area and realized the

futility of violent path of Naxalism before deciding to join the mainstream of the society, the DIG said.

He was disappointed with the behaviour of senior Maoist leaders and regional feelings among Telugu and other

cadres, Shefeen Ahamed K said, adding, the Maoist had also realized that the Maoists are doing nothing for the

development of the villagers in forest areas. The DIG said that people want development and police

is providing security for these works which are being welcomed by people Maoists are losing support in Swabhiman Anchal and

other parts of Malkangiri. Their cadres became disheartened with the organisation

and they are surrendering as they realized that Maoists are not for the development of the region or for the welfare of

the people, he said. "They have vested interests. This has resulted in the

desertion of the organization by their cadres, he added. Having joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2007, Kamlu was

working as the area committee secretary of Kangerghati area committee under Darva Division of Dandakaranya Special Zonal

Committee (DKSZC), the DIG said.

