Complete Hollongi within targeted time frame: Arunachal govt

  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:17 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:17 IST
Arunachal Pradesh civil aviation minister Nakap Nalo on Tuesday urged the Airport

Authority of India (AAI) to put in efforts to complete the greenfield airport at Hollongi within the targeted time frame.

Chairing a meeting with AAI officials and representatives of the Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt

Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based firm engaged to construct the project, Nalo assured them to extend all possible help in

completing the airport. The minister asked the construction firm and the AAI

to coordinate with the state government departments for the smooth execution of the project, a statement said.

The representatives of the firm informed the minister about the approach road to the project site which is not

suitable for movement of heavy machinery besides shifting of high and low tension electric lines passing through the

project site at the earliest for construction work to begin. Nalo, assured to shift the electric line by May this

year and construction of the approach road on top priority, the statement added.

The contract for construction of the airport project has been awarded to Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt Ltd

recently through a tender process. The work once awarded has to be completed within a period of 30 months.

After physical completion of the work, the firm shall enter in supplementary agreements with the AAI for operation

and maintenance for a period of seven years, including two years of Defect Liability Period (DLP).

The tender process for the terminal building of the airport is also in the pipeline.

The foundation stone of the Hollongi Airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9 last year.

