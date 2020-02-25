Man held for molesting 9-year-old girl

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl at Agripada in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The Agripada police on Monday nabbed Ejaz Ahmed Ansari for allegedly molesting the minor girl from the locality, an official said. The accused had been molesting the girl for more than a year and threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about it, the official said. The victim subsequently confided in her parents and a complaint was lodged on Monday, he said. A case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), the official added.

