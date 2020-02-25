Delhi LG leads wreath-laying ceremony of slain police constable Ratan Lal

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal led the wreath-laying ceremony organised here on Tuesday to pay tributes to head constable Ratan Lal who lost his life during communal clashes in northeast Delhi. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik also paid their respect to the slain policeman along with a host of other police officials here at the Shaheed Smarak Sthal, New Police Lines.

"Ratan Lal's martyrdom is a huge loss to Delhi Police and the nation in whole. I, on behalf of the Delhi police, want to say that we in this time of grief stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," Patnaik said. Ratan Lal (42), a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone-pelting at Chand Bagh. He is survived by his wife and three children.

According to police, his body will be now taken to his hometown Sikar in Rajasthan where his last rites will be performed. Ten people, including the policeman, have been killed in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.