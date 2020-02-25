Two militant associates held in J-K's Pulwama

Two militant associates who were conspiring to facilitate ultras to carry out attacks in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir were arrested, police said on Tuesday. On specific information, the Pulwama Police arrested two terrorist associates, identified as Aquib Maqbool Lone of Ratnipora Pulwama and Naseer Ahmad Hurra of Gulbugh Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

As per police records, they were involved in assisting the active militants operating in the areas of the south Kashmir district, he added. Incriminating materials, including explosive substance and ammunition, were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

He said the investigation has revealed the two were conspiring to facilitate the carrying out of terror attacks in the areas of Pulwama, thereby disrupting peace and normal activities. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation in the matter is on, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

