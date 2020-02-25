Was never his fan, Hillary, Michelle loved him: Trump on Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's conviction for rape is a "great victory" for women, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, asserting that he was never a fan of the Hollywood movie producer and it was democrats like Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton who "loved" him. A jury in New York on Monday found Weinstein guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape but acquitted him on the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and one charge of first-degree rape.

"From the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing...It was a great victory. And sends a very strong message, very, very strong message," Trump said at a media interaction here. "I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein," he said.

"I was just not a fan of his. I knew him a little bit, not very well. The people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him," he said. Trump said Weinstein gave "tremendous money" to the Democrats.

"And I guess my question is, will the Democrats be asking for that money back," Trump asked.

