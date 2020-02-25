Left Menu
Development News Edition

North-east Delhi violence: Media bodies express concern over attack on journalists

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:40 IST
North-east Delhi violence: Media bodies express concern over attack on journalists

Two media bodies in the national capital on Tuesday expressed concern over the attack on several journalists who were covering violence in north-east Delhi since Sunday and urged the police and the home ministry to "ensure that media is not brought under physical assault." In a joint statement, Press Club of India (PCI) and Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) expressed "serious concern that journalists on duty have come under attack while covering the communal violence rocking northeast Delhi since last Sunday".

"Several of them have been hospitalised. They have been punched and attacked by communal mobs, and police were either absent or have not come to help. Shockingly, mobs were checking religious credentials of journalists," the journalists' bodies said. A journalist with JK 24X7 news received a bullet injury and two reporters from NDTV were beaten and punched by rioters in northeast Delhi, which saw fresh violence on Tuesday.

NDTV journalist Arvind Gunasekar was hit by rioters while he was at one of the spots in northeast Delhi and lost a tooth. His fellow reporter, Saurabh, who tried to shield him, was punched, the channel said. Many other journalists took to social media to share tales of how they were heckled and some alleged they were questioned about their religious identity.

The journalists' associations said that television media seems to have been specifically targetted. "A television journalist has sustained gunshot injuries. Another has been hit in the face and has several teeth missing. A woman journalist has also sustained injuries. Television media seem to have been specially targeted.

"We have little doubt the attackers actively sought to prevent videography or photography that may lead to them being identified," they said. Blaming the police authorities, the bodies said that a "lethargic police and politicians instigating communal violence cannot escape blame for attacks on the media".

"A few weeks ago, journalists were physically assaulted by the police themselves when reporting the violence that attended the Jamia protests. Earlier, police stood mutely while supporters of right-wing mobs that had attacked JNU heckled and hit journalists. We expect the authorities, particularly the police and the Union home ministry, to be alive to democratic sensibilities and ensure that media are not brought under physical assault," the PCI and IWPC said. On Monday, too, reporters had a tough time covering the violence with many of them threatened and heckled.

The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi has climbed to 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

France reports two new coronavirus infections, one returning from Italy

Two more people were infected with the coronavirus in France on Tuesday, one a French man returning from a trip in the Lombardy region of Italy, the other a young Chinese woman returning to France from a trip to China, authorities said.Heal...

UPDATE 1-U.S. military says killed militant leader behind attack in Kenya that killed Americans

A U.S. air strike over the weekend in Somalia killed an Islamist militant who helped plan last months attack on a military base in Kenya in which three Americans died, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.The militarys Africa Command AFRICOM s...

UPDATE 6-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Smith. The parent of Reuters News also announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter...

Communal violence escalates, toll mount to13, over 200 injured in northeast Delhi

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 13 as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020