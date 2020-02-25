Left Menu
Toll rises to 13 as violence continues in parts of north-east Delhi

At least 13 deaths have been reported since Monday in the Delhi violence, said Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official.

  Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 25-02-2020 22:56 IST
  Created: 25-02-2020 22:56 IST
Visuals from the violence-hit Bhajanpura area. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At least 13 deaths have been reported since Monday in the Delhi violence, said Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official. Around 190 have suffered injuries in the violence so far.

Meanwhile, police have put barricades and sealed all the roads that lead to Ghaziabad from northeast Delhi. "Keeping in mind the violence in Delhi, we have sealed the borders. There is peace in our district. We have closed all the wine shops in nearby areas," said Ajay Kumar Pandey, District Magistrate (DM).

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

