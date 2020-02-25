Left Menu
Liquor shop looted in Delhi's Chand Bagh during violence

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-02-2020 23:05 IST
  Created: 25-02-2020 23:05 IST
Liquor shop looted in Delhi's Chand Bagh during violence

A liquor shop in Chand Bagh was allegedly looted by a mob which used the bottles during the violence in the area in northeast Delhi, according to the shop manager who said he had called the police twice through the emergency number. "On Monday evening, a mob barged into the shop and started vandalising it. Wine and beer worth around Rs 75-80 lakh stolen," said Raj Kumar, the manager of the liquor shop. "We tried to stop them, but they were in large number and we could not do much."

"They also damaged two scanner system, one LED TV, CCTV system, all electric items, two fridge. I informed the police and registered complaint twice on the PCR number at 5.12 pm and at 9.00 pm. I have filed a case and waiting police to take appropriate actions," he said. Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 13.

A total of 130 civilians have been injured and admitted to the different hospitals. On Tuesday evening, one Ashwni Rana came to senior police officer when they were marching in the Khajoori Khas and Chand Bagh area, and asked for the help for his family.

"For the past two hours, my family was stuck inside our house in Bhajanpura area. Police are not allowing us go inside and I am worried for my family. They are seeking help and we want them to rescue from the area. Police are doing nothing and, if they do not want to take action, tell us, we will do something," Rana said. Several shops, including of a battery, restaurants and a bakery, were set on fire. One car showroom was also gutted in the Chand Bagh area. PTI NIT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

