India, US call on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice Pathankot, Mumbai attack perpetrators

Strongly condemning cross-border terrorism in all its forms, India and the United States on Tuesday called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of Pathankot and Mumbai terror attacks and ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks. The discussion in this regard was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, as per the joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders called for concerted action against all terrorist groups including Al-Qa'ida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, the Haqqani Network, TTP, D-Company, as well as their affiliates. "Prime Minister Modi and President Trump denounced any use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms. They called on Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot," the statement read.

The two leaders resolved to enhance the security of their homelands through cooperation and to jointly fight international crimes like human trafficking, terrorism and violent extremism, drug-trafficking and crimes in cyberspace. As a demonstration of their shared commitment to combating the threat that illicit drugs pose to their citizens, they announced their intent to establish a new Counter-Narcotics Working Group between their respective law enforcement agencies.

The US President concluded his jam-packed maiden two-day official visit to India earlier today. During the visit, he had held both restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.