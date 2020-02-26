Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA 'ill-conceived', Delhi violence unfortunate: Pondy CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 00:06 IST
CAA 'ill-conceived', Delhi violence unfortunate: Pondy CM

Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday described the violence over the amended citizenship law in Delhi as "unfortunate" while calling the CAA 'ill-conceived'. "We (Puducherry government) have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) , National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) all along" he said.

"Most of the states are on the boil in the wake of implementation of the CAA by the NDA government at the Centre. This and also the NPR and NRC are injurious and ill-conceived," the chief minster told newspersons on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Social Welfare Department to spread awareness among the people on drug abuse. Narayanasamy said it was really unfortunate that violence marked by killing of 11 people in Delhi had broken out over the amended Citizenship law.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 13 as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people. Narayanasamy also referred to the Bihar Assembly which passed a unanimous resolution hon Tuesday holding that there is no need for NRC in the state and updating of the NPR should be done according to the 2010 format.

Asked about the ongoing students' protest at the Pondicherry University over the issue of increase in fees, he said, "The DGP of Puducherry had held talks with the student representatives. I will also invite the student leaders for a talk in a bid to address their grievances". As part of security measures in view of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit to Pondicherry University, police on Tuesday removed 80 protesting students from the administrative block of the varsity and shifted them to the silver jubilee block on the campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bengals WR Green is team's top priority

INDIANAPOLIS -- The offseason to-do list in Cincinnati has one name at the very top A.J. Green. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the return of the teams top wide receiver is of chief importance to an overhaul that will also include a new ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-UEFA says monitoring coronavirus, not yet clear if any impact on Euro 2020

It is not yet clear whether Euro 2020 will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak which has struck Italy, one of the 12 host countries, a vice-president of European soccer body UEFA said on Tuesday.Italys sports minister, meanwhile, said t...

UPDATE 8-Germany tightens carnival security after driver with 'dead' expression injures 61

Germany increased security at some carnival processions on Tuesday after a local man ploughed his car into a parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, injuring 61 people, including 20 children.The incident on Monday shook Germans sti...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions 13 foreign entities for supporting Iran missile program

The United States announced on Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on 13 foreign entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, and Turkey for supporting Irans missile program.The State Department said the action included new sanctions agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020