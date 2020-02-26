Brazilian passenger arrested with cocaine worth Rs 9 crore at Delhi airport

A Brazilian passenger was arrested and cocaine worth approximately Rs 9 crore was recovered from his possession at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), said Customs official said on Tuesday.

Customs officials informed on Tuesday that the accused was traveling from Sao Paulo to Delhi and approximately 1915 grams of cocaine was seized.

Further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

