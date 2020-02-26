Missing 25-year-old found hanging inside toilet in UP's Banda

A 25-year-old missing man was found hanging in a toilet in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday. Sunil Nishad's body was found on Tuesday evening in Gadaria village in Jaspura area of the district, Banda Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meeena said.

The victim's wife has alleged that four persons from the same village killed him and then hung him in the toilet. Based on her complaint, the four persons have been detained and an investigation is on, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.