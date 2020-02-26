Delhi violence: Death toll touches 20
The death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protestors in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.
The death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protestors in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities. "Out of the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead," said Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.
On Tuesday, the death toll was 13. Curfew was imposed last evening in violence-hit areas of the North-East district to bring the situation under control. With sporadic incidents of violence being reported from the area, government sources have told ANI that the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing normalcy in the capital.
Sources also said that Doval is also likely to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet about the prevailing situation. Notably, the NSA last night had visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other parts of North-East Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
