24 dead, four injured as bus carrying wedding party plunges into river in Bundi

  • PTI
  • Kota
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:25 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:25 IST
At least 24 people died and four others sustained injuries as a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota–Dausa highway in Bundi district on Wednesday morning, police said. The wedding party with 28 persons on board was headed to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early morning when the driver apparently lost balance of the bus while traversing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits, Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar told PTI over phone.

The bus, subsequently, plunged into Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing, Kumar said. Thirteen people died on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital, he added.

The deaths include 11 men, 10 women and three children. The injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota, the SI further said.

Most of the injured people were rescued with the help of locals in the village, he added. Mej river is a tributary of the Chambal river in Rajasthan.

