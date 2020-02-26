Cong leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy in Delhi

Congress leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi on Thursday, the party said Wednesday. This was decided in its working committee meeting on Wednesday, party sources said.

Earlier, the Congress had said that they will hold the march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday and will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind. The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi rose to 20, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

