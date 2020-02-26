Three persons arrested for extortion bids

Three persons were arrested by police for demanding money from banks in the state capital,

using the name of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), an officer said.

Superintendent of police, Imphal West, K Meghachandra, told reporters here on Tuesday evening that the three persons

were arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Imphal on Tuesday. He said the three persons had demanded Rs 1 crore from

some banks claiming that they were from the Angamba faction of KCP. During the investigation, it was found that one of the

accused S Gyaneshwor had made the calls from Bengaluru. A state police team with the assistance of their

Bengaluru counterparts arrested him and two of his associates L Manihar and Thangjam Nandakisho from Gorangute Palya area in

Bengaluru. The SP said Gyaneshwor ran into financial problems a

few months back. He developed the idea of floating a new faction of the KCP to extort money from people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.