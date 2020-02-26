Maha: College student commits suicide in Vasai

A 18-year-old boy committed suicide in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district after

allegedly being bullied by his friends on WhatsApp, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on February 21 when the boy, a student of a college in Mumbai, hanged himself at his home

after his friends allegedly blocked him from their WhatsApp group, an official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Tulinj police, he said.

So far, the police have not received any complaint from the boy's parents about the bullying, inspector Datta

Patil of the Tulinj police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.