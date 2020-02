Elderly man killed in scuffle over Rs 5

A 68-year-old auto driver was allegedly beaten to death by employees of a gas station in the

western suburb of Borivali here following a spat over Rs 5, police said on Wednesday.

Ramdular Sarju Yadav went to fill gas in his autorickshaw at a CNG station on Tuesday evening and

telephoned his son Santosh to meet him there, an official said.

After filling the fuel for Rs 205, Yadav handed a note of Rs 500 to a gas station attendant but instead of returning

balance amount of Rs 295, the man gave Rs 5 less, he said. When the Yadavs demanded Rs 5, attendant Santosh

Jadhav abused the duo and other employees started hitting them, the official said.

The deceased fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the official

added. "We have arrested five gas station employees under

section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code," senior inspector Namdev Shinde of Kasturba

Marg police station said.

