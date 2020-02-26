Delhi violence: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to maintain peace, not indulge in violence

After the death toll in the violence over CAA in North-East Delhi increased to 20, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to people to not indulge in violence. "I appeal to the people of Delhi to not indulge in violence, exercise caution and maintain peace," Priyanka Gandhi told the reporters.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, said, "The party workers in Uttar Pradesh have been asked to maintain peace if violence spreads to their area." Earlier, the Delhi High Court, in a midnight hearing, had directed the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage to the injured victims of violence in North-East district by deploying all resources, as well as to make sure they receive immediate emergency treatment.

In the violence, Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal died during clashes in North-East Delhi. The police have put barricades and sealed all the roads that lead to Ghaziabad from northeast Delhi since yesterday. (ANI)

