Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-IPS D G Vanzara given post-retirement promotion by Guj govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:43 IST
Ex-IPS D G Vanzara given post-retirement promotion by Guj govt

Former IPS officer D G Vanzara, who was accused in the alleged fake encounters of

Ishrat Jahan and Sohrabuddin Sheikh and was later discharged in both the cases, has been given post-retirement promotion as

the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the Gujarat government, six years after he retired from service.

As per the notification issued by the state Home Department, a copy of which Vanzara tweeted on Tuesday night,

he has been promoted as the IGP with effect from September 29, 2007.

Additional secretary to the state home department, Nikhil Bhatt, on Wednesday confirmed that his department has

issued a notification about Vanzara's promotion. Vanzara, a 1987-batch IPS officer, had retired as the

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) on May 31, 2014. He was suspended by the state government in May 2007

after his arrest in connection with the alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

Later, he was also made an accused in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case.

The former IPS officer was subsequently discharged in both the cases by special CBI courts, first in August 2017 in

the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case, and then in May last year in the Ishrat Jahan case.

"Consequent to clean chit received from Judiciary in all Encounter Cases vch (which) were concocted by Anti-

National Forces agnst (against) me & Gujarat Police, I am given Post-Retirement Promotion of Inspector General of Police

wef 29-09-2007. I am thankful to both Govt of India & Govt of Gujarat," Vanzara tweeted along with the copy of the

government notification. Vanzara was heading the Gujarat ATS when the alleged

fake encounters took place. After his arrest in March 2007 by the state CID,

Vanzara remained in jail for around seven years. The Sohrabuddin case was transferred to Mumbai in

September 2012. He was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police

(DIG) of Border Range at the time of his arrest. Vanzara, who had joined the police service as a Deputy

Superintendent of Police (DySP) in 1980, was promoted as an IPS officer in 1987.

He served as Deputy Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad Crime Branch and was later promoted as DIG. He also

worked as DIG of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Ahmedabad. Sheikh was killed in an alleged fake encounter near

Gandhinagar in November 2005, after which his wife disappeared. According to the CBI, she, too, was killed.

The central agency had claimed that Tulsiram Prajapati, Sheikh's aide and an eyewitness to the alleged

encounter, was later killed by the police at Chapri village in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in December 2006.

Ishrat, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and

Zeeshan Johar were killed by Gujarat police in an alleged fake encounter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.

The police had claimed that they had links with terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Knight in shining armour leads England's Thai rout

England captain Heather Knight smashed the first hundred of the ongoing Womens Twenty20 World Cup to fashion their comprehensive 98-run win against Thailand in a Group B match on Wednesday.Knight smashed 108 not out and forged a 169-run sta...

Germany sees no need for travel warning for Italy over coronavirus

The German government sees no need to advise its citizens against travel to Italy, which has become a new front line in the global outbreak of the new coronavirus outbreak that started in China, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesda...

Kerala CM appeals to Centre to take steps to stop violence in

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged the central government totake immediate steps to restore normalcy in Delhi, which has been rocked by violence in the last few days over theCitizenship Amendment Act. He also expresse...

Woman, on way to office, molested inside Kolkata bus: Police

A woman on her way to office was allegedly molested inside a bus in south Kolkatas Lake policestation area on Wednesday morning, officials said. The woman, who is in her mid-20s, dialled 100 soonafter the incident, a senior officer of the K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020