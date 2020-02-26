Left Menu
Kerala CM appeals to Centre to take steps to stop violence in

Kerala CM appeals to Centre to take steps to stop violence in

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged the central government to

take immediate steps to restore normalcy in Delhi, which has been rocked by violence in the last few days over the

Citizenship Amendment Act. He also expressed concern over the "attack" on

journalists covering the riots in the national capital and alleged that the rule of law has collapsed there.

"There is an active campaign of hatred going on. Even the journalists are attacked. The death toll is on the rise. It's

a matter of concern that the BJP leader, who has made hate speech and instigated the riots, is going scot free," Vijayan

said in a release. The fact that fanatic private forces were also involved

in the riots indicated a serious collapse of the rule of law, he said.

A large number of Keralites, living in Delhi, have expressed concern about losing their life and property, which

was a testimony to the growing insecurity there, he said. "The union ministry should not hesitate to take stern

action against the culprits," he added. State Congress Chief Mullappaly Ramachandran also lashed

out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in parts of Delhi.

He alleged that a state sponsored attack was being carried out in the national capital.

Ramachandran also said the Congress would ensure the safety of religious minorities in the country.

Meanwhile, a Muslim League delegation led by P K Kunhalikutty MP would visit the riot-affected areas of Delhi

and meet the victims. "The party has sought an appointment with home

minister Amit Shah. We need to discuss the law and order situation with the home minister. We will also meet the

victims at hospitals," Kunhalikutty said.

