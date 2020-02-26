Left Menu
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers 'Chadar' on behalf of PM Modi at Ajmer Sharif

On the occasion of 808th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered a 'Chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday here at Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abaas Naqvi offering Chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 808th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered a 'Chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday here at Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan. Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Naqvi also read the message of the Prime Minister, extended greetings on the annual Urs and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

He told devotees that Prime Minister Modi has said in his message that "From Dargah Ajmer Sharif, I pray for the country's prosperity on the occasion of 808th Urs". He also held a review meeting with administrative officials and inaugurated a photo exhibition.

The annual Urs commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. (ANI)

