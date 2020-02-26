Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm:

NATION

DEL60 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Security personnel conduct flag marches in riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: Security personnel, including paramilitary forces, conducted flag marches in the riot-hit areas of Chand Bagh, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur on Wednesday as tension simmered in the wake of the communal strife that claimed at least 20 lives.

DEL58 DELHI-VIOLENCE-LD PM Modi appeals for peace and brotherhood

New Delhi: In his first reaction to incidents of violence in Delhi which have left at least 20 people dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed for peace and brotherhood, and said he has held an extensive review of the prevailing situation in various parts of the national capital.

DEL94 DL-VIOLENCE-LD NSA

Situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi 'under control': NSA Doval New Delhi: The situation in the riot-hit northeast Delhi "is under control", National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said after he held a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Police and visited some of the affected areas on Wednesday afternoon.

DEL69 CONG-LD SONIA-VIOLENCE

Sonia says Centre, Delhi govt responsible for violence; demands Shah's resignation New Delhi: Holding the Central and the Delhi governments responsible for the communal violence in the city that has left at least 20 dead, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation as she addressed a rare press conference.

DEL91 DELHI-SONIA-LD BJP

Sonia 'politicising' violence, demand for Shah's resignation laughable: BJP New Delhi: The BJP Wednesday hit back at the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for holding the Centre responsible for the violence in Delhi, saying "those whose hands are tainted with the bloods of innocent Sikhs are now talking about checking violence".

DEL79 UP-AZAM-LD ARREST

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator wife Tanzin Fatima and MLA son Abdullah Azam were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody for allegedly faking Abdullah's birth certificate.

DEL70 DL-VIOLENCE-STUDENTS-EXAMS

What good are exams if life is in danger? ask class 10, 12 students in fear due to Delhi violence New Delhi: What good are exams if life is in danger? Who can study in such a fearful atmosphere? These are some questions hovering in the minds of students as tension persists in various areas of Delhi due to violent clashes at a time they are due to appear for the board examination.

BOM9 GJ-VANZARA

Ex-IPS D G Vanzara given post-retirement promotion by Guj govt Ahmedabad: Former IPS officer D G Vanzara, who was accused in the alleged fake encounters of Ishrat Jahan and Sohrabuddin Sheikh and was later discharged in both the cases, has been given post-retirement promotion as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the Gujarat government, six years after he retired from service

LEGAL

LGD68 DL-HC-4THLD DELHI VIOLENCE North-east Delhi violence: HC applauds police for prompt action in evacuating injured

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday applauded the police for prompt action in evacuating the injured in north-east Delhi where communal violence has erupted over the amended citizenship law.

LGD76 DL-HC-DELHI VIOLENCE-ORDER

Take decision on lodging FIRs for hate speeches by 3 BJP leaders, Delhi HC tells police New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police to take "conscious decision" with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders in connection with the CAA violence and convey by Thursday.

BUSINESS

DCM25 BIZ-NIRAV-AUCTION(CORR) Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost, diamond watch, among 112 assets to go under hammer

Mumbai: Rare paintings, exquisite wrist watches and luxury cars belonging to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi will be auctioned from Thursday.

DCM30 BIZ-EIU-GLOBAL GROWTH-RISKS Coronavirus, US-EU trade war, Gulf tension biggest threats to global economy: EIU

New Delhi: The growth outlook for 2020 appears bleak, The Economist Intelligence Unit said on Wednesday and cited coronavirus, the US-EU trade war, and the US-Iran conflict as the biggest threats to the global economy.

FOREIGN

FGN39 INDIA-UNHRC-PAK J&K 'was, is and shall forever' remain its integral part: India tells Pakistan at UNHRC meeting

Geneva: Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of India, a top Indian diplomat said at the UN Human Rights Council's meeting here on Wednesday, a day after Pakistan sought the international community's intervention on the Kashmir issue.

FGN31 US-INDIA-LD NSA NSA Robert O'Brien says Indians have friends in America and White House

Washington: US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has thanked the people of India who came out in support of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their maiden visit to the country, underlining that they have friends in America and the White House. By Lalit K Jha

SPORTS

Project Prithvi: Technical glitches visible but skipper wants to wait Christchurch, Feb 26 (PTI) Trent Boult and Tim Southee have exposed the chinks in Prithvi Shaw's armour but India skipper Virat Kohli is ready to wait and watch before any corrective analysis as he does not see a pattern in the young opener's dismissals so far. By Kushan Sarkar

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PREVIEW

Women's T20 World Cup: India seek hat-trick of wins in clash against NZ Melbourne, Feb 26 (PTI) On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

