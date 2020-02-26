IB staffer found dead in Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area

An Intelligence Bureau staffer was on Wednesday found dead in a drain in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived, officials said. Ankit Sharma, 26, was missing since Tuesday and may have been killed in stone pelting, they said.

His body was taken to the GTB Hospital for an autopsy. "He left home around 5.30 pm on Tuesday and has been missing since then," his brother Ankur said.

On Tuesday evening, mobs roamed Chand Bagh and other areas, pelting stones and setting property on fire. Sharma, one of the 22 killed in the communal violence over the citizenship amendment law, is survived by his parents, brother and sister. His father is also a serving assistant sub-inspector with Delhi Police.

He joined the service in 2017.

