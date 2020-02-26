Man held for making derogatory remarks against anti-CAA

A 24-year-old man was arrested here on charges of making derogatory remarks against

those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after a compliant was filed against him, police

said on Wednesday. Attappadi resident Sreejith Raveendran was nabbed

after the Democratic Youth Federation of India, CPI-M's youth wing, filed the complaint, they said.

The man, who claims to be the block coordinator of Bajrang Dal, had on Tuesday posted the video in which he is

heard making the comments against Shaheen Bagh protesters, He is also heard saying protesters will be taught a

lesson soon after US President Donald Trump leaves India. "We got the complaint after his video was widely

shared and arrested him today afternoon. He is a daily wage labourer," police said.

A case was registered under section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups

based on religion). The police had earlier said strict action will be

taken against those trying to incite communal disharmony by spreading hate speeches, directly or indirectly, through

social media.

