Cong AP state unit''s new executive takes charge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:24 IST
AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday asked

the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh to gear up for the coming elections to rural and urban local bodies and prepare plans in

tune with the people's wishes. He asked the rank and file to take the local bodies

elections as a challenge and revive the party's fortunes. "People still admire the Congress, we have to prepare

plans according to their wishes and win back their support," Chandy said at a meeting where the new executive of the state

party took charge. The AICC leader, in charge of state Congress affairs,

asked the leadership to take all steps to revitalise in Andhra Pradesh.

The new Congress state president Sake Sailajanath said they have prepared an action plan to strengthen the party from

the village level. "We will launch the action plan from tomorrow and

constitute all party committees up to the village level by March 20.

Youth, women, SC, ST, BC and minority communities will get a lion's share of the party posts," Sailajanath said.

The meeting discussed, among other things, the YSR Congress government's decision to have three capitals for the

state. The Congress recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan

Mohan Reddy as the then leader of opposition supported Amaravati as the state capital.

"But now he is talking of three capitals in the name of decentralisation. Decentralisation (of administration) will

not lead to any development," the Congress said. Briefing newsmen at the end of the day-long meeting,

Congress state working presidents N Tulasi Reddy and SK Mastanvali said their party would contest all seats in the

coming elections to local bodies. The meeting adopted a resolution asking the state

government to pass a resolution in the Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly stating it would not implement the

National Population Register in the state. Another resolution was passed expressing grief over

the killing of over 20 people in violence in New Delhi.

