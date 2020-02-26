Rajinikanth condemns Centre over Delhi violence

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday lashed out at the central government over the violence in

Delhi that left 22 people dead, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist.

The actor also opined that protests should not turn violent and recalled his earlier statement that he will stand

by Muslims if they were affected by the amended citizenship law.

"Definitely it is Central government's intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government," he told

reporters here. The actor also rued that some sections of media and

political observers were linking him with the BJP.

