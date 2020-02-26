Maha loan waiver to cost Rs 20,000cr to exchequer: Official

The crop loan waiver scheme announced by the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra is

likely to cost the state exchequer Rs 20,000 crore, said an official on Wednesday.

The Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana has received a list of 34 lakh potential beneficiaries wherein

outstanding crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh is gong to be waived. The official, speaking to PTI on condition of

anonymity, said, Though the first list of potential beneficiaries has swelled up to 34 lakh farmers, there are

several filters which will bring down the actual number of beneficiaries.

The state has already sought Rs 15,000 crore (for implementation of the scheme) under supplementary demands and

another Rs 10,000 crore from the contingency fund." "The state seems to have sought additional funds, but

actual amount would not cross Rs 20,000 crore, he said. Asked about reasons behind potential reduction in

actual number of beneficiaries, he said, There are some guidelines such as persons (farmers) having monthly income of

more than 25,000 will be excluded from the list. "The families of government and semi-government

employees, public representatives will also be excluded from the list.

