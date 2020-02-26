Left Menu
Development News Edition

India''s cultural diversity must be celebrated thru'' enhanced

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:44 IST
India''s cultural diversity must be celebrated thru'' enhanced

exchanges: Vice Prez Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

on Wednesday called for celebration of India's cultural diversity through enhanced exchanges between people in the

country. Participating in a function here, he said mutual

understanding and trust have always been the foundation of India's strength.

"For this to happen, we must open our doors and our hearts to people of all faiths, cultures and regions", Naidu

said after presenting the Hamsadhwani Thyagaraja Award to violin maestro M Chandrasekharan.

Citizens should feel culturally integrated in all corners of India, he added.

"We need this sense of understanding especially now, when a large number of rifts threaten to divide us and

fragment the bonds of socio-cultural cohesion," he said. "Our cultural diversity is a delight and must always

be celebrated through enhanced exchanges and reciprocity between people of different States and Union territories," he

added. Noting that India is famous for its 'splendid' culture

in which different religions, races, communities, sail in one ship, he said, "our culture and values are our identity and it

is what makes unique." Naidu said India's cultural diversity must always

remain the vehicle of unity, peace, prosperity and joy. The Vice-President said even though people in the

country speak different languages, eat different food and wear different clothes, one must acknowledge that fundamentally it

is 'one nation, one people'. Schools must sensitise children to different cultures

through frequent exchanges of cultural programmes, he said. Naidu also called for use of technology in

facilitation of cultural exchanges and in preserving unique aspects of India's culture.

He invoked Tamil poet Pungundranar famous line "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" which means "we belong to all

places and to everyone", and said this sense of belonging would permeate India's consciousness and move forward in its

quest for prosperity, peace, harmony and welfare of the world. It may be recalled the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

had referred to these lines while addressing the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York in September

2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJPs demand for a government resolution honoring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena, calling it laachar hel...

UPDATE 1-EU's Barnier rules out Canada-type trade deal for Brexit Britain

The United Kingdom cannot have a trade deal akin to the one Canada enjoys with the European Union, the blocs Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday as the two sides gear up for fraught talks on a new relationship after Britains departure.The n...

Delhi violence: US Embassy asks nationals to exercise caution, avoid areas where protests are on

In the wake of the violence in Delhi, the US on Wednesday issued an advisory asking its citizens to exercise caution, keep a low profile and avoid all areas where demonstrations are taking place. The US Embassy in India issued a security al...

Bankers not to be hauled up for genuine commercial decisions: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured bankers that they will not be hauled up for genuine commercial decisions even if the call goes wrong due to business reasons. She, however, added that the decision taken with malafide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020