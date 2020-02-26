Punjab to set up prison development board

The Punjab government will set up a Prisons Development Board to engage prisoners in gainful economic activities that can have a correctional impact on them and also help reduce crime in prisons, officials said on Wednesday. A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

This will help in achieving the goal of reduction in crimes in prisons while generating revenue by keeping prisoners busy in various activities undertaken by the board, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said. The board will be chaired by the chief minister, with the jails minister as its senior vice-chairperson and the additional chief secretary/principal secretary/secretary to the Department of Prisons as vice-chairperson, the official said.

The Punjab Prisons department had mooted a proposal for establishment of a prison development board on the lines of a similar body in Telangana. The cabinet also gave its approval to the Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020 to address the basic needs of slum dwellers and ensure holistic growth of urban areas in the state, the official said.

The legislation would be instrumental in ensuring all-round development of urban areas, besides providing basic civic amenities to slum dwellers, he said. In another development, the cabinet gave the go-ahead to the Punjab Management and Transfer of Municipal Properties Act, 2020 to ensure proper and effective management of properties.

