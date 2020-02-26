Myanmar Prez arrives in India; to hold talks with top leadership to strengthen ties

Myanmar President U Win Myint arrived in India on Wednesday on a four-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top leadership here to deepen bilateral ties. The Myanmarese president is also expected to visit Agra and Bodh Gaya following his official meetings in New Delhi. He is accompanied by First Lady Daw Cho Cho.

"The relationship at the heart of our 'Neighbourhood First' & 'Act East' policy. President U Win Myint along with Daw Cho Cho arrived for his first state visit to India. Our ties with Myanmar have continued to steadily expand in all dimensions," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet approved the signing of three agreements with Myanmar, including one on wildlife protection.

