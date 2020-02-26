Left Menu
Cabinet approves three MoUs with Myanmar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of three agreements with Myanmar, including the one on protecting wildlife, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. The other two memoranda of understanding are on communication and setting up a joint working group in petroleum sector, Javadekar said.

Since Mizoram shares its international border with Myanmar, wild animals keep crossing the border "as they don't see geographical boundaries", Javadekar said. The MoU will enhance joint cooperation between India and Myanmar. India would also train officials from Myanmar in the field of wildlife, he said.

