Cabinet approves Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020

To address the basic needs of slums dwellers and ensure holistic growth of urban areas in the State, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday approved 'The Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020. A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the management of slums in the urban areas of the state was an area of major concern for the sustainable growth of the cities.

"Further, the state government was committed to providing basic civic amenities and propriety rights to slum dwellers, as also to the other residents of the state. The said legislation would be instrumental in ensuring all-round development of urban areas, besides providing basic civic amenities to the slum dwellers," said the spokesperson. In another development, the Cabinet gave its go-ahead to the enactment of 'The Punjab Management and Transfer of Municipal Properties Act, 2020' to ensure proper and effective management of properties. (ANI)

