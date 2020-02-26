Left Menu
Russian delegation on India visit to boost economic ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:37 IST
A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is on a visit to India and held meetings with Indian businesses to deepen the bilateral economic partnership. Georgy Muradov, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of the Russian Federation, is leading the delegation on a working visit to India.

"Meetings with representatives of Indian business and public circles, students and Russian language teachers were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere traditional for the two countries," a statement said. "Potential opportunities for the development of economic, trade and investment cooperation with the Peninsula were presented," it said.

