Man arrested for duping youth in Kolkata

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 23:01 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:01 IST
A man was arrested in Kolkata's Ultadanga area for allegedly duping a youth after promising

him a job in the state government's health department, police said on Wednesday.

Santosh Hazra (37), a resident of Berhampore in Murshidabad district, was arrested on Tuesday night for

allegedly taking Rs 5 lakh from a youth promising him the job, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"The accused person is part of a fake job racket. He had handed over a fake appointment letter to the complainant

in exchange of Rs 5 lakh," he said. "During the investigation, we found that the accused

had cheated other job seekers as well, promising them jobs in different state government departments," the officer said.

Photocopies of admit cards of several candidates appearing for a recruitment examination of the West Bengal

Police and fake appointment letters have been seized from him, he said.

Three persons, suspected to be part of the same racket, were arrested earlier. They are in judicial custody

till February 27.

