Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Fire Chief says extra officers, tenders pressed into service

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said the department has received 19 calls from 12 midnight till 8 am on Thursday from the violence-affected areas of North-East Delhi and extra officers and fire tenders have been pressed into service.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 10:56 IST
Delhi violence: Fire Chief says extra officers, tenders pressed into service
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said the department has received 19 calls from 12 midnight till 8 am on Thursday from the violence-affected areas of North-East Delhi and extra officers and fire tenders have been pressed into service. "We have received 19 calls from 12 midnight till 8 am today from the violence-affected areas of North-East Delhi. More than 100 firemen have been deployed. Four fire stations in these areas have been provided with extra fire tenders. And senior officers are inspecting the affected areas," he said.

"This time that our personnel did not face any violence while carrying out the operations in the affected areas," he told ANI. At least 32 people have been killed in the violence that has engulfed North-East Delhi since Sunday. While 30 people have died at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, two have died at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mosque, dargah vandalised in northeast Delhi during violence, claim locals

A mosque and a dargah were vandalized before being set afire during the communal violence in northeast Delhi, locals claimed. The mosque is situated at Ashok Nagar area in northeast Delhi, while the dargah is located in Chand Bagh.The local...

Saudi Arabia halts travel to Islam's holiest site over virus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a new viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move coming as the Mideast has over 220 confirmed cases of the illness. The extrao...

UPDATE 6-Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America

Brazil confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America on Wednesday, diagnosing a 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo who returned recently from Italy. The official diagnosis comes during Brazils carnival holiday, a p...

Differently-abled man attacked by mob while praying in mosque in Mustafabad

Feroz Akhtar, who is differently-abled, was beaten with sticks by a mob that entered a mosque when he was offering prayers in northeast Delhis Mustafabad, his wife Sanjeeda claimed. One of the riot-affected victims being treated at Lok Naya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020