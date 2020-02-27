Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court was transferred on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium and accused the Congress of politicizing a routine transfer. He added that a "well-settled process" was followed in the transfer of Justice Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"By politicizing a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary," Prasad said in a series of tweets. His reaction came after the Congress alleged that Justice Muralidhar was transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case.

"Transfer of Hon'ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated February 12 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India," the minister said. He said a judge's consent is taken before transferring him or her.

Continuing his attack on the opposition party, Prasad said the people of India have rejected the Congress and "hence it is hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them". Referring to a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the death of Judge Loya, the Union minister said the Loya judgement had been well-settled by the Supreme Court.

"Those raising questions do not respect the judgment of the apex court pronounced after elaborate arguments. Does Rahul Gandhi consider himself above even the Supreme Court," he asked. "Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred," Gandhi had tweeted this morning.

Prasad said the government respects the independence of the judiciary. "The record of Congress in compromising the independence of the judiciary, superseding judges even of Supreme Court during Emergency is well known. They rejoice only when the judgment is of their liking otherwise raise questions on the institutions itself," he said.

Prasad said the party which is the "private property of one family" has no right to lecture about objectionable speeches. "The family and its cronies have routinely used the harshest words against the Courts, the Army, the CAG, the PM and the people of India," the minister said.

