Left Menu
Development News Edition

Differently-abled man attacked by mob while praying in mosque in Mustafabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 12:21 IST
Differently-abled man attacked by mob while praying in mosque in Mustafabad
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Feroz Akhtar, who is differently-abled, was beaten with sticks by a mob that entered a mosque when he was offering prayers in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad, his wife Sanjeeda claimed. One of the riot-affected victims being treated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the 42-year-old tailor received severe injuries to his head, back and shoulder.

Akhtar had met with an accident five years ago and since then he struggled to walk properly. Recalling the incident, Sanjeeda said her husband and 20-year-old son, Danish, were among many others from the locality who had rushed to a protest venue to safeguard the women who were on a sit-in in a nearby area on Tuesday.

"My son returned after a while, but my husband was still there. As soon as I got to know about incidents of stone-pelting and firing, I called up my husband and asked him to return since he won't be able to rush in case of any emergency," she said. Sanjeeda said her husband rushed to a nearby mosque and while he was offering prayers, a mob entered and beat him and others with sticks and dragged him out.

After a while, she received a call from an unknown person who informed her that her husband was at his place currently. "I was very scared and did not trust the caller," he said, adding that he had given him first-aid and asked her to come to his house to take Akhtar.

"Later, he made me speak to my husband who said he won't be able to return or go on a bike even if I sends our son to him," she said. The unknown caller informed Sanjeeda that he had admitted Akhtar at Al hind hospital, Mustafabad from where she, along with her two sons, managed to take him to LNJP.

"With the help of my sister who stays in Jamia, we managed to arrange for an ambulance and with the aid of police we managed to reach LNJP from Bhajapura at around 2.30 am," she said. However, one the way, near Signature Bridge, stones were also pelted at the ambulance, she added.

Nainital-resident Amar Jahan had come to Wazirabad at her brother's place just two days ago to get her daughter treated at LNJP. "The situation is very tense. We could not sleep the entire night because we feared someone would attack us. I somehow managed to get a van and brought my daughter for treatment today. I don't feel safe enough to go back home," Jahan said.

Since Monday, over 45 people injured in the violence were brought to LNJP. Out of them, bodies of Mehrum Ali (32), a resident of Bhajanpura, and Aman (17), a resident of New Seelampur, were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, police said, adding three injured were brought to the hospital on Wednesday.

Most of them have been discharged after first-aid while some of them are still being treated, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

China to send 'duck army' to help Pakistan fight locusts

Beijing, Feb 27 AP China is planning to dispatch a 100,000-strong army of ducks to help Pakistan combat a massive locust infestation, a local newspaper reported Thursday. The legion of lotus-eating waterfowl will be sent from the eastern pr...

Osaka city to close kindergartens, elementary, junior high schools -Kyodo

Japans Osaka city has decided to close all public kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Feb. 29 to March 13 in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Kyodo reported on Thursday.An Osaka city official said the m...

AAP councillor denies involvement in killing of IB staffer

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau IB staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder. Ankit Sharma 26, who worked for the IB, had gone m...

SG Tushar Mehta, 3 others to represent police in cases related to NE Delhi law and order situation

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and three others to represent the Delhi Police in court cases related to law and order situation in northeast Delhi, where communal clashes broke out over the amended citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020