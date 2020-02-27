Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi JMB terrorist among two convicted for money laundering, terror financing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:04 IST
Bangladeshi JMB terrorist among two convicted for money laundering, terror financing

A Bangladeshi terrorist belonging to the JMB outfit has been convicted by a Kolkata court on charges of money laundering and terror financing, officials said on Thursday. An Indian national too has been convicted in the case. This is probably the second case in which a foreign national has been found guilty by a court under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

A Pakistani terrorist affiliated to Al-Badr was convicted under the anti-money laundering law by a Bengaluru court in 2017. This is the 10th conviction under this law in the country. The law was enacted in 2002 and implemented from 2005 in order to check serious crimes of tax evasion and generation of black money.

Rahamatullah alias Sajid, a Bangladeshi national and member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), and Indian national Mohammed Burhan was convicted under Section 3 (offence or money laundering) of the PMLA by the city sessions court of Kolkata on Wednesday, officials said. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by the court on March 17, they added.

In 2014, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) booked the two and a few others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act. On October 2 that year, as per the details of the case, an explosion took place in a house located at Khagragarh locality of Burdwan town in West Bengal leading to the death of two people and injuring a few others.

"It was a result of a larger ongoing conspiracy of JMB, an Islamic terrorist organisation operating primarily in Bangladesh," the case record stated. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a criminal case of money laundering in this case based on an FIR filed by the NIA and later attached, under PMLA, land plots in Simulia village of Burdwan and two bank accounts linked to the two convicts.

A chargesheet was filed by the ED's Kolkata zone in November 2018 in the case following which the convictions were pronounced. The first two convictions under the PMLA in the country took place in the ED's Kolkata zone -- one was related to the alleged corruption and money laundering case linked to former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda and the second connected to a narcotics case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks slide again on pandemic fears

European shares fell again on Thursday, with travel stocks taking the biggest knock, as a jump in new coronavirus cases outside of China deepened fears of a pandemic that could dent global growth.Multiple blue-chip companies issued profit w...

Bullied Australian boy to donate USD 475,000 to charity

An Australian boy with dwarfism whose distress from bullying became a viral video will donate hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in donations to charity rather than a trip to Disneyland. The clip of nine-year-old Quaden Bayles showed him cryi...

Kizomba - Angola's answer to Salsa - gaining global following

Its a warm humid afternoon in Luanda Bay - an urban waterfront on Angolas Atlantic shore. Pairs of dancers in close embrace sway their hips from left to right and shuffle their feet to the sensual beats of Kizomba music.Kizomba, which means...

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; educational inst in Sindh & Balochistan closed

After two persons returning from Iran tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistans largest city Karachi, all educational institutions in Sindh and Balochistan provinces have been closed. On Wednesday, a young man tested positive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020