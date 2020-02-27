Case against man for submitting fake documents to court

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly submitting fake documents to a

local court while standing surety for the release of a theft accused person on bail, police said on Thursday.

Mahatma Phule Police Station in Kalyan has registered the case against Firdaus Ismail Ansari under IPC sections 420

(cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc)

and others. "One Mohmmad Mansoor Ahmed had been arrested by

Khadakpada police in a case of theft. He was granted bail by a court in Kalyan and Ansari stood surety for him. He submitted

civic tax receipt, ration card and Aadhaar card to the court in January this year for Ahmed's bail," Thane police

spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said. "However, when the police verified the documents

submitted by Ansari, all of them turned out to be fake. The court officials then registered a case against Ansari for

indulging in forgery," she added. Ansari has not been arrested so far, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

