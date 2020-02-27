There is nothing to fear: Delhi Police assures people in violence-hit areas
There is nothing to fear, said Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra during a flag march in Chand Bagh area on Thursday.
There is nothing to fear, said Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra during a flag march in Chand Bagh area on Thursday. "Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don't assemble in groups, especially the youth," Mishra announced during the flag march.
Mishra, accompanied by a group of security personnel, urged people to proceed on with their daily routine. At least 33 people have been killed in the violence that has engulfed the North-East Delhi since Sunday.
Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other. (ANI)
